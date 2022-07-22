OSWEGO – Lori J. Beatty, 57, of Oswego, New York, passed away peacefully at University Hospital, Syracuse, New York, on Thursday, July 21 after a brief illness.

Lori was born in Oswego to the late Joseph and Betty (Lydic) Beatty. She was a lifetime resident of Oswego County and primarily of Oswego for over 20 years.

Lori graduated from Oswego County Boces Licensed Practical Nursing Program. She formerly worked at Oswego Hospital, Oswego and St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse. Lori’s passion helping those with chronic pain, and she was a Facebook administrator of a Pain Management Support Group.

Lori is survived by her two sisters: Debra L. (Larry) Johnson of Pulaski, NY and Erin C. (Eric Radulski) Beatty of Rochester, NY; her two nieces: Cara S. Johnson of Syracuse, NY and Sophie M. Radulski of Rochester, NY.

There will be a Graveside Service with Burial for Lori and her mom: Betty will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, July 28 at Pulaski Village Cemetery, Pulaski. Family friend: James Ridgeway will officiate. The Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. 4th St. Oswego, NY has care of the arrangements.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...