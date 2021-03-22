OSWEGO – Louisa Hoan, 103, passed away peacefully Sunday morning at St. Luke Health Services, Oswego, New York.

She was born in Henderson, NY to the late Erwin and Maude (Green) Beattie. Louisa had been a resident of Oswego for most of her life. She was past employed at the Oswego Historical Society and she also worked part-time at several local businesses over the course of her life. Louisa had a great love for her church the Oswego/Fulton Congregation of Jehovah Witness, her family and antiques. She enjoyed making deals for her newest finds.

Louisa was pre-deceased by her first husband Donald O’Brien and second husband Howard Hoan. She was also pre-deceased by her son and daughter-in-law Calvin and Peggy O’Brien.

Louisa is survived by her beloved family: 2 grandchildren: Cordell (Jeannie) O’Brien of Baldwinsville, NY; Curtis O’Brien of Fulton; and her great grandsons the triplets: Connor, Kyle and Carter O’Brien.

Funeral Service will be conducted privately. Calling Hours will be held Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton. A private burial will be held in the spring at Evergreen Cemetery, Adams, NY.

Face masks, hand sanitizing and capacity limits will apply in adherence with NYS Mandates.

