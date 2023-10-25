FULTON – Lucille E. Beedy Collins, 85, of Scriba, NY died Tuesday October 24, 2023 in St. Joseph Hospital.

She was born in Malone, NY the daughter of the late Albert and Bessie (Shepard) Beedy.

She was predeceased by her husband Laverne Collins, sons James Collins; Carl Collins; Leonard Collins, and daughter Denise Collins; and predeceased by stepchildren Christopher Collins and Frederick Collins Jr. Mrs. Collins has been a lifetime resident of Fulton. She enjoyed cooking for her family.

She was a life member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Fulton VFW post # 569, and she was a volunteer for many years.

She is survived by her children Steven (Kim) Collins of Granby; Mark Collins of Scriba; and Michele Collins of Cato., and her stepchildren Jeffrey (Kelly) Collins of Sterling and Scott Collins of Fulton. Mrs. Collins is also survived by several grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

She was a wonderful woman, well loved by all; family, friends and she will be missed, but forever in our hearts.

Funeral services will be Saturday 10:00 AM in Holy Trinity Church, Fulton, burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Calling hours will be Friday October 27, 2023 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St S. Fulton.

