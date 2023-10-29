OSWEGO – Lucille McCarthy Russell, 91, of Oswego died Saturday October 28, 2023 in Crouse Hospital, Syracuse.

Lucille was born in Oswego the daughter of the late Anthony and Vida (Giarratano) Cortese. She moved to Liverpool in 1979 and returned to Oswego in 2022 to live with her daughter Deborah. Lucille was a retired Licensed Practical Nurse having worked at Harr-Wood Nursing Home for five years, and then working at VanDuyn Home & Hospital Syracuse until her retirement in 1994. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Church, Oswego, and Immaculate Heart of Mary, Liverpool.

Lucille was predeceased by her two husbands Robert McCarthy in 1976 and John Russell in 2022.

She is survived by her loving children Robert McCarthy of Liverpool; Michael (Mary Ellen) McCarthy of Liverpool; Deborah McCarthy of Oswego and her beloved grandchildren: Sherry (Joseph) Crisafulli; Robert (Shanna) McCarthy; Lisa (John) Williams; Michael (Kathryn) McCarthy and Claire (Ryan) Marlin, 7 great-grandchildren, and one due in December, along with several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be conducted Wednesday from 9:00 until 10:45 AM, at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home 147 W. 4th. St. Oswego, NY.

The Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 AM Wednesday in the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, Oswego.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to your local SPCA or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

