FULTON – Luis Colon, 69, of Fulton, New York, passed unexpectedly at his home Thursday.

Mr. Colon was born in Caguas, Puerto Rico, to Domingo Herendez and Antonia Colon. He has been a resident of Fulton for 10 years. Mr. Colon was past employed with the City of Syracuse as a painter. He enjoyed playing tennis, basketball and painting. Mr. Colon will always be remembered as a man who was humorous and willing to lend a helping hand.

He is survived by his children: Antonia Rood-Colon of MA, Kathleen Colon-Underwood of FL, Luis Colon of FL, Joann Otero-Colon of CT, the mother of his children and longtime friend: Joann Peralta-Rood of FL; grandchildren: Andre Xavier Laurent, Ian Vincent, Benjamin Underwood, and Madison Paige Doyle.

Funeral Services and Burial will be held privately. There will be no calling hours. The Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton has care of the arrangements.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related