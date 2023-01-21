FULTON – Mathew Mushtare, 63; of Fulton, NY; passed Monday, January 16, 2023 in the evening at Upstate Hospital, Syracuse NY; after a long illness. Mathew was born in Syracuse, NY to the late Benjamin and Alma (George) Mushtare Sr.

He was a longtime resident of Pennellville, NY before moving to Phoenix, NY. Mr. Mushtare has been a resident of Fulton since 2012.

He was pre-deceased by his siblings: Daniel Mushtare, Barbara Wood, and Mark Mushtare. Mathew is survived by his siblings: Clara Whalen of FL, Rita Miles of ME, Judy Boswell of FL, Benjamin Mushtare Jr. of North Syracuse, NY; Karen Darby of Auburn, NY; Susan Mushtare of Auburn, NY; Richard Mushtare of Fulton, NY; Viola Raymond of Palermo, NY; Darlene Allen of Pennellville, NY; and Joseph Mushtare of NC and several nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Service will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours. Burial will be private. The Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton, NY 13069.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...