Micah Joseph McCarey, 29, of Castle Creek, went over the rainbow on Thursday December 23, 2021.

He was born in Reno, Nevada, the son of the late George F. McCarey, and Nancy R. Familo. Micah was a 2013 graduate of Broome – Tioga BOCES. He was a much-loved young man, he was happy, energetic and was always ready for an adventure. Micah had many interests, and enjoyed activities on his I-pad. He loved watching Thomas the Tank Engine, Wizard of Oz, Winnie the Pooh, Lambchop, Charlotte’s Web, and White Christmas with Bing Crosby. He always loved throughout his life running, swimming, riding his bike and riding on Carousel’s.

Micah leaves behind his mother Nancy Familo of Castle Creek, brothers Noah F. McCarey of Castle Creek, Matthew G. (Kelley) McCarey of NC and his sister Colleen (Derek) Albert of NC. He is known as Uncle Micah to his nieces and nephews Ryan, Madigan and Finley McCarey, and Evan and Gillian Albert. He also leaves behind several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In addition to his father he was predeceased by his paternal grandparents Joseph and Laura McCarey, and maternal grandparents Lawrence B. and E. Grace Familo.

A Memorial service and burial to celebrate Micah’s life will be held at a future date, in the spring. The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. 4th. St. Oswego.

A Memorial service and burial to celebrate the life of Micah will be held Thursday June 9, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Cemetery.

