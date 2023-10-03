FULTON – September 21, 2023, Michael J. Turner, 40; formerly of Fulton passed unexpectedly in Michigan.

He was born to Debbie (Murphy) Pitcher of Syracuse, NY and was lovingly welcomed into the home as an infant to the late Stephen Turner Sr., and Joyce (Yager) Turner of Baldwinsville, NY.

He is survived by his two sons: Kolson Alguire and Sullevan Turner and brother: Stephen Turner Jr., and birth siblings: Amber (Pitcher) Barzee, Crystal (Pitcher) Barzee, William Kaulback III, Ashley (Misty Madrid) Kaulback, Chartina Kaulback, Sunshine Pitcher, Rocky Pitcher III and Duane Pitcher, stepfather: Rocky Pitcher and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

A Graveside Service with Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton at the convenience of the family.

The Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton has care of the local arrangements.

