FULTON – Nancy L. Munger, 82, of Fulton died Thursday at St. Luke Health Services.

Mrs. Munger was born in Syracuse the daughter of the late Robert and Elvira (Ryan) Quarles. She was a former employee of Owen Illinois, Fulton and Sam’s Club, Clay. Mrs. Munger enjoyed cooking, arts and crafts, but she was 100% invested in her children and grandchildren, she loved all children, and would help in any way, she truly loved being around them.

She was predeceased by her husbands Wesley Donald Smith and Earl W. Munger.

Mrs. Munger is survived by her children Robert (Susan) Smith of WI; Erroll (Anne) Smith of Fulton; Dean (Lisa) Smith of AZ; Bambi Smith Coe of Florida, Aaron (Tami) Smith of AZ; Sean Smith of Oswego; April Smith of Fulton; William Scott Munger of Fulton, and stepdaughters Rhonda Munger Alnutt of Oswego, and Tonya Parkhurst of Fulton, and her 26 grandchildren, and 29 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Shirley Humble of Syracuse, and Roberta Humble of Utica.

In accordance with Mrs. Munger’s wishes a Celebration of Life will be celebrated at a later date

The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S. Fulton.

