OSWEGO – Olga M. Endres, 76, of Oswego, New York, died Thursday September 22, 2022 in University Hospital, Syracuse, New York.

Mrs. Endres was born in Key West, Florida, the daughter of the late Louis and Dolores (Swain) Hernandez. Mrs. Endres worked at the Oswego Hospital in the kitchen helping to prepare and serve the food. She enjoyed gardening and tending to her beautiful flowers. Mrs. Endres loved, most of all, was spending time with her family especially, her special visits with her loving grandchildren and going for long walks around the Oswego River with her husband John.

Mrs. Endres is survived by her husband of 58 years John C. Endres of Oswego, and their children Linette Beshures of Liverpool, and Tonya (Don) Weber of Hannibal. She is also survived by her grandchildren Bryn, Chase, Stephen, Chiefy, Christopher, and her siblings Jeanette (Cliff) Lunn of FL, Louis (Theresa) Hernandez of FL, and Linda (Bill) Mills of FL.

Funeral services and burial for Mrs. Endres will be private. The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. 4th. St. Oswego.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...