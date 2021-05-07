RED CREEK, NY – Patricia Ann Moon Quaglia, 69; of Red Creek, New York, passed at University Hospital, Syracuse.
She was born in Fulton, NY to the late Ralph and Mary (Kennedy) Moon Sr. Patricia has been a resident of Red Creek, NY for most of her life. She enjoyed crafts, Patricia was a past member of the Fulton Moose Lodge, Fulton Elk’s Lodge Auxiliaries, and a former member of the Catholic Daughters. Her passion was being a Nana to her 4 grandchildren: Zachary, Kadin, Vanessa, and Alex.
Patricia is survived by her husband of 39 years Ralph H, Quaglia of Red Creek, NY her daughter Nicole DeMott of Red Creek, NY, 12 siblings: Mary Moon of AZ, Roseanne Marra of Syracuse, NY; Florence Czeck of Fulton, NY; Frances Silky of Fulton, NY; Evelyn Thurlow-Blair of Central Square, NY; John Moon of GA, Robert Moon of Fulton, NY; Mahlon Moon of Utica, NY; Thomas Moon of FL, Howard Moon of Fulton, NY; Donald Moon of FL, Joseph Moon of Fulton, NY and several nieces and nephews.
Calling Hours will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton. A Graveside Service and Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton. Face masks and capacity limits will apply to adhere to NYS Mandates.