BALDWINSVILLE, NY – Patricia Scoma, 64, a resident of Baldwinsville, New York, and a former resident of Oswego, New York, died peacefully at her home with her husband and children by her side.

Patricia was born in Fulton, New York, and lived most of her life in Oswego, before moving to Baldwinsville. She was employed as an insurance agent with Eastern Shore Associates, Fulton and Fitzgibbons Agency in Oswego. She loved spending afternoons shopping and dining out with her daughters, decorating her home, checking in with her kids and spending time with her 5 grandchildren. From an early age she was always strong and independent. It was clear to all her favorite color was red, and she loved her Dunkin Donuts. She will be forever remembered for her gift to gab and her great conversations.

In 2019 she began a new journey when she married the love of her life Jim. They thoroughly enjoyed traveling together. She was a devout servant of Jehovah and she was a member of the Fulton congregation. For the last six months of her life, as she fought cancer she reminded all of us what a strong willed and resilient woman she was.

Patricia leaves behind her husband of 2 1/2 years James Scoma of Baldwinsville, and her three children Kelly, Ashley and Danielle, whom she raised with former husband Jeff Hofmann, as well as her five grandchildren Kalib, Malcolm, Eboni, Saffron, and Bexley.

Calling hours will be Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home 147 W. 4th. St. Oswego.

“Where you lead, I will follow.”

