OSWEGO – Paul H. Batchelor, 72, of Oswego, New York, died Friday September 23, 2022 in the Oswego Hospital after his courageous battle with lung cancer.

Paul was born in Oswego the son of the late Neil and Jane (Sykes) Batchelor. He was a member of the Painter’s Local # 73, Oswego working at Nine Mile, he was also a truck driver for Eagle Beverage, Oswego, and in his early years drove for Sears in Florida. Paul enjoyed the outdoors relaxing going golfing and fishing.

He is survived by his life partner of 29 years Barbara Jo Snell of Oswego, his son Paulie Batchelor of PA, and his grandson Zachary. Paul is also survived by his siblings Joyce (Tom) Mangano of Oswego, Janet (Donald) Tonkin of Oswego, Neil “Butch” (Donna) Batchelor of Fulton, Kenneth Batchelor of Oswego, and Greg (Kathy) Batchelor of Oswego.

In honor of Paul’s wishes there will be no services. The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. 4th. St. Oswego.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...