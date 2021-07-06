FULTON – Paul S. Becker, 75, of Fulton, New York, passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family after enduring a long illness.

He was born in Fulton on September 18, 1945, to the late Stanley and Eleanor (Ives) Becker. Paul worked as an Electrician at Armstrong, Fulton which then transitioned into Interface Solutions prior to his retirement in 2003 after 35 + years of service. While working Paul was considered the go-to man having served as a manager, supervisor and later a consultant.

His main hobbies involved classic cars. He loved attending car shows and at times owning and driving his own classic. Paul had his most enjoyment going to his hunting cabin located up north and visiting his family’s cabin on the lake in the Adirondacks where he was an avid hunter, fisherman and camper. Paul was a man with a big heart that never refused to help a family member or friend.

He is survived by his children: Paul A. (Lenamae) Becker of Oswego, Jamie (Jeremy) Ryals of GA, Jeffrey (Sherri) Becker Liverpool, NY; Andrew (Claudia) Becker of Liverpool, NY; Jill (Bryon) Zablotny of Clay, NY and Nicole (Paul) Bogan of North Syracuse, NY; his companion Lori Coant of Fulton, NY; his former wife and close friend: Kim Becker of Fulton, NY.

Paul is also survived by his siblings: Willard Becker of Fulton, NY; Sheila Grant of Sterling, NY; Jimmy (Joan) Becker of SC, and Mary (Craig) Becker of Phoenix, NY; 18 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Paul was also pre-deceased by his brothers: Allen Becker and Gary Becker and his sister-in-law Martha Becker.

Calling Hours will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton, NY.

Graveside Service with Burial will be conducted privately at Western Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Volney, NY.

