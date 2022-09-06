HANNIBAL, NY – Perry F. LaPage, 70, of Hannibal, New York, passed away after a long illness surrounded by his family.

He was born in Malone, New York, to the late Perry M. and Pauline (Deon) LaPage. He has been a resident of Hannibal for most of his life.

Perry retired from Truck Driving having driven many miles through the years for local companies. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Perry enjoyed roofing, carpentry, and farming. He was also proficient in woodworking, fabricating with metal and tinkering with mechanics. He always said that he was a “Jack of all trades. Master of none.”

Perry was pre-deceased by his son Perry M. LaPage in 2010, and three siblings: William LaPage, Larry LaPage and Cathie Burch.

He is survived by his wife of 27 years: Charolene LaPage of Hannibal, NY; five children: Michelle (Matthew) Conklin of Martville, NY; Neal (Sherri) LaPage of Martville, NY; Art Flewelling of TN; Monica (Jim) Kyle of Martville, NY; KaWana (Kevin) Dana of Fulton, NY; daughter-in-law: Stefanie LaPage of Fulton; his siblings: Phyllis Smith of Syracuse, NY; Mary Jane Keller of NC, Bonnie Duke of NC, Jerry LaPage of NC, and George LaPage of Hannibal, NY.

Perry is also survived by his 18 grandchildren: Perry, Chelsey, Allen, Jessica, Conner, Dallas, Liam, Rita, Emily, Abigail, Kristion, Krisalyn, Koriann, Nathan, Jack, Lucas, Alex and Beau; two great grandchildren: Brooklyn, Aidan and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton. A Funeral Service will follow at 11:15 a.m. in the funeral home officiated by Pastor Matthew from CNY Central Hospice.

Burial will be held privately at Hannibal Cemetery, Hannibal, NY.

