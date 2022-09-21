STERLING, NY – Phillip Kyle, 82, of Sterling, New York, passed on Monday September 19, 2022 at The Commons on St. Anthony in Auburn, New York, after a lengthy illness with his family by his side for comfort.

Phillip was born in Hannibal, New York, he was the son of the late Winfield and Laurita (Cooper) Kyle, and he remained a lifelong resident of Sterling Valley. Phillip was an avid outdoorsman, who loved perch fishing, and turkey hunting. He was well known throughout Central New York for his trapping skills and his knowledge of the sport.

Phillip was especially proud to be the first in the valley to harvest fresh garden peas every year. Phillip worked in the construction industry most of his life and was involved in building schools, colleges, roads, and railroads, amongst many other projects.

Phillip is survived by his wife of 61 years Erdmute (Eisermann) Kyle, their children Andrea (Hal) Hanlon of Oswego, Eric Kyle of Baldwinsville, and grandchildren Jeremy Hanlon, Caitlyn Hanlon, Heather (Richard) Haskins, and one great grandson Joseph Haskins, along with several nephews and a niece.

Graveside services will be held Friday September 23, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Springbrook Cemetery, Sterling NY.

The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home 147 W. 4th. St. Oswego.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...