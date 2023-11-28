OSWEGO – November 26, 2023, Richard W. Brown, 86; of Fulton, NY passed away peacefully at Morningstar Care Center, Oswego, NY. He was born in Michigan to the late Meada Shatrau. Mr. Brown has been a resident of Fulton for most of his life. He was a United States Veteran having served in the Air Force from 1955 to 1959. Richard was past employed as a Machinist with Fulton Tool, Fulton and retired from Phoenix Gauge, Phoenix, NY. Mr. Brown was a past member of the Phoenix VFW. He loved constructing model airplanes that could be remotely flown. (These planes would fly and land successfully and other times the planes would accidentally crash and then need to be re-modeled.) Mr. Brown was pre-deceased by his wife Bette Brown in 2021. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Heather and Daniel Harp of Hannibal, NY; 4 grandchildren: Breanna Thomas, Taylor Thomas, Hailey Harp and Savannah Harp and 2 great grandchildren: Emmalyn and Ivy-Jo. There will be Calling Hours conducted privately at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held privately. The Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton has care of the arrangements.

