ASHBURN, VA – Robert G. McCausland, 91, of Ashburn, VA died Wednesday August 30, at his home after a long illness. He was born in Philadelphia, PA the son of the late Hugh and Margaret (Garrity) McCausland.

Mr. McCausland was a United States veteran having served in the Air Force from 1951 until 1965. He retired as an electrical engineer, where he was past employed with Harry Diamond Laboratory, Washington, DC and US Geological Survey, in Reston, VA. Mr. McCausland was a member of the USGS retired employee association.

He was predeceased by his wife Marguerite J. (Falanga) McCausland. Mr. McCausland is survived by several nieces and nephews.

Entombment and services will be held Saturday September 9, 2023 at 9:00 a.m at All Saints Mausoleum, Oswego. The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home 147 W. 4th. St. Oswego.

