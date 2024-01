FULTON – Robert R. Williams Jr., 62, of Fulton, New York, passed away at home peacefully after a long illness.

Bob is survived by his wife of 40 years: Susan Williams of Fulton, their 2 children: Carissa (Matt) Underwood of PA, and Robert R. (Kristen) Williams III of Fulton, and five beloved grandchildren: Dayton, Brielle, Rory, Rorke and Greer.

Funeral Services and Burial were held privately.

The Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton had care of the arrangements.

