OSWEGO – Rose E. Tesoriero, 91, of Oswego, New York, passed peacefully Sunday morning at St. Luke Health Services, Oswego.

Mrs. Tesoriero was born in Oswego to the late Domenica Massina and she remained a lifetime resident. Rose had worked for 50+ years side by side with her husband “Big Tom” at their Tesoriero Farm, New Haven, New York. She had also been past employed as a Bookkeeper at both Johnson Supermarket, Oswego, and at Tesoriero Chiropractic Office PC., Oswego.

She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas J. Tesoriero, their son Michael Tesoriero, her sister Dolly Day and their daughter-in-law Dana Brogden Tesoriero.

Mrs. Tesoriero is survived by her two sons, Dr. Richard (Angela) Tesoriero of Oswego, Tom N. Tesoriero of Oswego, her brother James (Mary) Diment of Oswego, her sister Mary Anderson of Oswego and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted privately at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. 4th St., Oswego with Rev. John Smegelsky officiating. Burial will be held at St. Peter’s Cemetery, Oswego. There will be no calling hours.

Face masks and capacity limits will apply in adherence with NYS Mandates.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...