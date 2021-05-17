FULTON – Stanley C. Curtis, 96, formerly of Oswego, New York, and currently of Fulton, New York, passed peacefully at his home in Fulton.

He was born in Fulton to the late Stanley and Nellie (Savoid) Curtis. Mr. Curtis has been a resident of the area for most of his life. He retired from Sealright Co., where he worked for 44 years as Mechanic. Mr. Curtis was a communicant of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Minetto.

He was pre-deceased by his wife Irene (Wheeler) Curtis, his siblings: Arlene Curtis, Hazel Garrett, Richard Curtis, Cheryl Wettering, Linda Seabury, and Deborah Greeney.

Mr. Curtis is survived by his special friend Mary Falanga of Fulton, Denise Brown of Sterling, NY; Michael (Shelly) Curtis of Fulton, the Falanga Family, and several great nieces and great nephews.

Calling hours will be conducted Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton.

A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home with Rev. Steve Nehlsen officiating. Burial will be held in St. Peter’s Cemetery, Oswego.

Face masks and capacity limits will apply in adherence to NYS Mandates.

