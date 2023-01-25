FULTON – Theodore D. Czeck, 68; of Fulton passed after a sudden attack of illness at home Sunday, January 22, 2023. Ted was born in Fulton, NY to the late Lewis and Helen (Romanick) Czeck. He remained a lifelong resident of Fulton.

After graduating from G. Ray Bodley High School, Ted enlisted. He was a United Stated Veteran having served in the Army with the 101st Airborne Stationed in Germany from 1972-1975. He was past employed with Miller Brewery Co., Fulton, and Lakeshore Trucking, Fulton. Ted recently retired from Huhtamaki after 20 years of employment.

He was an avid soccer fan and became a certified referee for soccer. Ted loved fishing and boating on the St. Lawrence Seaway. He was also a Boy Scout Merit Badge Counsellor for waterskiing and an Instructor for waterskiing for the handicap.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years: Deborah (Moyer) Czeck of Fulton, their son John Czeck of Fulton and his siblings: Dolores (George) Ahart of Fulton, Michael (Florence) Czeck of Fulton, Judy (Michael) Sterling of Fulton; and his brother and sisters in law: Scott (Dawn) Moyer of TN, Christine (Adam) Schoeder of FL, and Michelle (Michael) Kinabrew of TX. Ted was also lovingly known as “The Great Uncle Ted,” by his beloved nieces and nephews.

Calling Hours will be held 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton, NY 13069; followed by a Funeral Service at 11:30 a.m. in the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., with Deacon Jeffrey Dean officiating. Burial will be held in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...