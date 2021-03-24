FULTON – Thomas Marshall, 80, of Fulton passed away at Oswego Hospital, Oswego after enduring complications from sustaining the COVID-19 virus while residing at St. Luke Health Services, Oswego.

Mr. Marshall was born and raised in Fulton, NY. He met and married the love of his life, Catherine “Katie” Santora. The two celebrated 45 years of marriage and raised 4 children together. Tom was a United States Veteran having proudly served in the U.S. Marines from1958-1962. He was promoted to Corporal and was honorably discharged.

Tom had worked at Leotta Automotive, Fulton for many years and became a well-known name in community for his abilities as a Diesel Mechanic. He belonged to the Good ‘Ole Boys Bass Fishing Club where he would attend tournaments and easily became friends with the other club members. He also consistently attended services and volunteered at Holy Trinity Church, Fulton.

One of Tom’s favorite pastimes was attending all his grandchildren’s sporting events. Eventually, he was unable to walk on foot to the G. Ray Bodley H.S. baseball and softball fields, so he would drive his car and park nearby to secure a seat in the bleachers. Tom would never miss a game and he loved to socialize as much as cheer on his grandkids.

Mr. Marshall was a dedicated family man, and it was apparent in the way his face lit up when he was with family. He always supported his children and grandchildren in their lives, and he would say, “they are the apple of my eye.” Tom will be fondly remembered for his love of cracking jokes, having witty comebacks, and being able to make just about anyone laugh, even if he was not trying. He had an infectious personality, glowing smile, and was loved by so many in his community. His presence will be greatly missed.

Tom was predeceased by his loving wife, Catherine Marshall.

He is survived by their 4 loving children: Thomas Marshall Jr., Terry (Tasha) Marshall, Michelle (John) Kearns, and Kristine (Diego) Lebaudy; his 8 adoring grandchildren: Kali, Kassidy, and Karly Kearns, Cameron Clark, Brodin Lebaudy, Erik, Tanner, and Kenny Marshall; and his 2 cherished great grandchildren: Briella Gorton and Kaleb Relf. He is also survived by his 2 brothers: Tim and Bill Marshall, 2 loving sisters-in-law: Judy (Bob) Kessler, Ellen Santora and an incredibly special cousin: Patti (Ron) Raponi as well as nieces, and nephews.

“Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure,” Author Unknown.

There will be Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Rev. Joseph Scardella 10 a.m. March 31, 2021 at Holy Trinity Church, Fulton. Burial will be held in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton. There will be no calling hours.

The Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., has care of the arrangements. Face masks, hand sanitizing and capacity limits will apply in adherence with NYS Mandates.

