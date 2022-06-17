FULTON – Thomas V. Goss Sr., 96, of Fulton, New York, passed away Thursday at Seneca Hill Manor, Volney New York, after living a good and long life.

Mr. Goss was born in Fulton to the late Thomas A. and Helena (Dunbar) Goss. He remained a life resident of Fulton until 2015 when he moved to Oswego, New York, and then Volney, NY.

Mr. Goss was a U.S. World War II Veteran having served in the Army from 1943 to 1946. He retired as a District Operator from Niagara Mohawk after 38 years of employ. Mr. Goss was a past member of the Fulton V.F.W. Post #569 and the Fulton Elk’s Lodge #830. He loved spending time outdoors and especially liked to fish.

Mr. Goss was pre-deceased by his wife Madlyn J. Goss in 1998.

He is survived by their four sons: Thomas (Laura) Goss Jr., of LA; Edward Goss of Fulton, Stephen (Becky) Goss of PA; and William (Dawn) Goss of Hastings, NY; their special daughter Mary Catherine (Dustin) Wacker; and several beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Calling Hours will be conducted from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton.

Funeral Services will follow at 11:30 a.m. in Holy Trinity Parish, Fulton, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Joseph Scardella. Burial will be held in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton with Military Honors to be bestowed by the NYS Army Honor Guard.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...