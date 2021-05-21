Timothy J. Wilcox

Timothy J. “Eighth” Wilcox, 63, of Baldwinsville, New York, passed at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, New York.

He was born in Syracuse, NY to the late William and Norma (Fullerton) Wilcox. Tim was an Over the Road Truck Driver for 501ST Transport, Taberg, New York, for over 30 years. He served in the United States Air Force National Guard 174th Tactical Fighter Wing.

Tim was a volunteer with the Bridgeport and West Monroe Volunteer Fire Departments. He was a lifelong biker and Eighth was a proud member of the Gear Rippers Onondaga Chapter President GRFFGR. He enjoyed life, the outdoors and hunting. He also forgave easily and to Eighth: “It’s all about the Entertainment.”

He is survived by his wife of 32 years Jacqueline Wilcox of Baldwinsville, their children: Timothy (Erain) Wilcox Jr. of Bernards Bay, NY; Tiffany (Jeremy) White of Central Square, NY; Joshua Wilcox of Syracuse, NY; 3 brothers: Richard Wilcox, Harold Wilcox, and Kenneth Wilcox; 4 grandchildren: Mikayla, Devin, Dominik, Katline and several nieces and nephews.

Tim was pre-deceased by his sister, Renee Brown.

Eighth’s Last Ride with the Gear Rippers’ as honor guard will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 29 to begin from the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton, NY. Burial will be held privately.

