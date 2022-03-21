FULTON – Valia M. Cardinali, 90, of Bradenton, Florida, passed away February 5, 2020, after a brief illness.

Valia was born in Fulton, New York, where she continued to live until her retirement from Black Clawson after more than 30 years with the company. She moved to Bradenton in 1999 where she created a wonderful life for herself until her death.

Valia was pre-deceased by her parents and her brother Dante Cardinali.

She leaves behind her loving nephews: Christopher (Anita) Cardinali, Gregory (Susan) Cardinali, Daniel (Scott) Cardinali, and John (Rock) Cardinali.

A Memorial Service will be conducted at 10: a.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Holy Trinity Church, Fulton; where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be held in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers to please consider donating in honor of Valia to a charity of your choice.

The Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. 4th St., Oswego has care of the local arrangements.

