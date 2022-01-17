OSWEGO – Warren Jay James, 37, of Oswego, New York, passed at University Hospital, Syracuse, New York Saturday, January 15.

He was born in Syracuse to Juanita James of Oswego. He has been a lifetime resident of Oswego. He was previously employed as a Property Inspector. Jay enjoyed being with his family and friends. He enjoyed guitar playing and drawing. Jay was also a talented jewelry maker. He especially loved playing with his children.

Jay was pre-deceased by maternal grandparents: Charles F. James Sr. and Gloria A. James; his aunts and uncles: Charles “Tex” Goldberg, Harold James, and Charles F. James Jr.; Connie Goldberg, and Jeanette James.

Warren is survived by his wife of seven years and companion for 14 years: Nicole (MacIsaac) James of Oswego, and their two children: Clarece James and Ozzy James both of Oswego; his sister and brother in-laws: Shanna and Robert McCarthy of Oswego; and Dylan MacIsaac, his two nephews: Kian and Liam McCarthy and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Calling Hours will be held 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. 4th St. Oswego, NY 13126. There will be no Funeral Service. Burial will be held privately.

In adherence with NYS Mandates, face masks will be required to enter.

