VOLNET, NRE YORK – William Hammond Sr., 95 of Phoenix, NY passed away Friday, August 4, 2023, at Seneca Hill Manor, Volney after a long illness.

Mr. Hammond was born in Fulton the son of the late Harvey and Mary (Ormsby) Hammond. He was married to the late Shirley Hammond. Mr. Hammond served in the United States Army from 1945 until 1946. He worked many years as a mason tender for various companies in the Fulton area. Mr. Hammond always enjoyed going to Mimis Restaurant, Fulton, where he could talk with his friends.

He is survived by his daughters Sandra (Dwayne) Broadwell of Friendship, NY; Patricia (Fay) Coffey of Baldwinsville; Rita (Mike) VanBuren of Palermo; his brother Maurice “Pete” Hammond of Fulton; and his nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife

Mr. Hammond was also predeceased by his son Billy, and siblings Harvey, Paul, Gerald, Lillian, Rose, and Beverly.

Mr. Hammond will always be remembered as a good man that loved the Lord.

Calling hours will be Tuesday from 4:00 to 6:00 PM, followed by funeral services at 6:00 PM at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc. 224 W. 2nd St. S. Fulton.

Burial will be Wednesday 11:00 AM, at Mount Adnah Cemetery, Fulton.

