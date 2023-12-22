FULTON – Xiomara Tunstall Burton, December 19, 2023, Xiomara Tunstall Burton, infant daughter of De’Jour Burton and Ayana Tunstall of Fulton passed peacefully December 19, 2023, at Oswego Hospital, Oswego.

Xiomara is also survived by her siblings: Journee Burton, Delanna Burton, and Jhene Burton; her maternal grandparents: Rashawn Hart of Fulton, Pat Tunstall of Long Island, NY; her paternal grandparents: Marrivia McKee of Long Island, NY; and Lindsay Burton of Long Island, NY; and also several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral Services will be held privately.

The Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton, NY has care of the arrangements.

