FULTON – Zana Allen, 62, a resident of Fulton, New York, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 17 after an extended illness, in Oswego, New York.

Zana was born in New York City, the daughter of the late Harold and Beverly (Shattuck) Allen.

Her family moved to Fulton when she was a young child, and she remained a Fultonian until her passing. She was a graduate of the Fulton Schools, and as an adult was employed as a secretary for many years for the Fulton School District, most recently at the Fulton Junior High School.

Zana had a green thumb with the ability of growing and nurturing beautiful flowers, many of which she took photographs and shared them on her social media.

In addition to being predeceased by her parents she was also predeceased by her infant brother Zachary.

Zana is survived by her siblings Zelda, Zoann, Zena, Zane and Zaaron.

Sugar Funeral Home, Fulton is in care of the arrangements. There will be no calling hours or services. Zana loved flowers, so please plant a flower in her honor.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related