Irene Ruth (Appleton) Steltzer, 96, of Utica, NY (formerly of Phoenix, NY, Belleville, PA and Twitchell Lake, NY) passed away on December 3, 2021 in the Masonic Care Community, Utica, NY, surrounded by family.

Born on March 3, 1925 in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Thomas William and Irene Gertrude (Stewart) Appleton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother Thomas William, a sister, Arlene Gertrude (Appleton) Patton and one great granddaughter, Hannah.

Known as Ruth, she was the wife of the late Ernest R Steltzer. They were married on December 28, 1946 in Floral Park, NY.

She is survived by her children, Bruce (Valerie) Steltzer, of Lockport, NY, Paul (Nancy) Steltzer of Geneseo, NY, and Kathleen (Larry) Pinkos of New York Mills, NY; eight grandchildren and twenty two great grandchildren.

Ruth is remembered by many as a caring school nurse in the Phoenix, NY schools during her final 9 years of her nursing career.

A registered nurse, Ruth graduated at the top of her class from Methodist Hospital School of Nursing, Brooklyn, NY. Among the places she worked was in a hospital in Tacoma, WA, caring for Native Americans through a special nursing program during WWII, Roper Hospital, Charleston, SC, and Crouse Irving Memorial Hospital, Syracuse, NY .

Ruth spent 55 summers with her husband and family at their camp on Twitchell Lake, Big Moose, NY. She was a member of the Big Moose Community Chapel.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Phoenix, NY and while living in Belleville, PA, was a member of the Ellen Chapel Church in Belleville, PA.

Memorial donations in her name may be made to the Ellen Chapel Church, 11764 Ferguson Valley Rd, Lewistown, PA 17044.

