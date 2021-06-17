James P. Palmitese, 72, of Sandy Creek passed away at his home Monday, June 7, 2021. He was born March 10, 1949 in Oswego, NY to Fred and Helen (Doviak) Palmitese.

James was a dedicated High School Art Teacher at Mexico Academy, where he mentored many students, retiring in 2006. He also taught adult art classes in the community. He was a great artist and earned his Bachelor’s, Master’s Degree, and Ph.D.

James was also an avid sportsman with a great sense of humor that loved the outdoors, hunting, golfing, canoeing and kayaking. He was an active member at the Sandy Pond Sportsman Association.

James married Debora Guiffrida in 1998. He was a loving husband, father, brother, brother-in-law, and uncle to many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and a brother. He was loved and will be missed by many.

Surviving are his wife Debora, children; Tyler (Erin) Palmitese, Zachary Palmitese, Charles (Heather) Giovo, six sisters, two brothers, two grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

There will be no services.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...