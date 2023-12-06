Scott William

BOONVILLE, NY – It is with the most heaviest of heart we announce the passing of William (Bill) Neil Scott on December 1, 2023 in Rome, New York. Bill was born on March 6, 1953 in Fulton, New York. He graduated from Bishop Cunningham High School in Oswego, NY and attended SUNY Morrisville. He retired as a Bus Inspector for New York State Department of Transportation. Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, anything that had him outside in nature, and drinking coffee.

He is survived by children, Jamie McCarrison of Glen Burnie, MD and Peter Scott of Fulton, NY; grandsons, Brandon McCarrison of Bellevue, NE and Daniel McCarrison of Glen Burnie, MD; granddaughter, Keria Scott of Fulton, NY; sister, Lissa (George) Battles of Cicero as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Elizabeth Pfendler Scott, parents, William and Eva Mae (Dashnau) Scott and brothers, Larry Scott, Lee Scott, and Leslie Scott.

Calling hours will be Friday, December 8, 2023, from 1-3 p.m. at Mills Funeral Home, 301 Post Street, Boonville followed by a prayer service at 3 p.m.

Bill’s kind, selfless, and generous ways impacted many lives. May our countless memories help soften the pain of our loss.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fish Creek Atlantic Salmon Club, inc. P.O. Box 67, Sylvan Beach, NY 13157. For an online message of sympathy please go to www.millsfuneralhomes.com.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...