FULTON – Thomas Cleland III, 82 passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023, with his three children by his side.

Born in Baldwin, NY July 11, 1940, his family moved to Sterling, NY where he grew up and attended Red Creek Schools and played varsity soccer and basketball. In high school, Tom met the love of his life, Patricia Lynch. Tom asked Patricia to be his date to the Junior Prom where they were crowned King and Queen. In 1960, Tom married Patricia and moved to Fulton, NY where they raised their three children, Ann Marie, Amy Ann, and Thomas IV.

Tom was a gifted machinist and craftsman. While living in Fulton, he worked at Fulton Tool & Die and Miller Brewery. He retired from Carrier Corporation in 2000. In 2000 at the age of 60, Tom and Pat fulfilled their lifelong dream, to retire in Florida to a community that afforded Tom to partake in his favorite pastime, golf. He had a total of three hole in ones in his lifetime.

Tom was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was also involved in many golf, bowling, softball & horseshoe leagues.

Tom was a Ham Radio enthusiast. WA2APV was his handle and he spoke in morse code to people all over the world.

Tom was predeceased by his wife Patricia Marie (Lynch) in 2022, his parents, Thomas II and Gladys Cleland, and sisters Ida Richberg and Lois Cleland.

Tom is survived by 3 children, Ann Noel, Amy (Tom) MacRae, Thomas (Stephanie) Cleland IV, and two granddaughters, Haley Elizabeth Noel and Hunter Victoria Cleland. He loved his grand pups and great grand pups, Attaboy, Andie, Piper, and Harper. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

There will be no services. A celebration of Life is being planned at the discretion of the family.

