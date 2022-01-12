Wayne M Jenkins passed away suddenly in Tuscon Az. on January 10th after a brief illness. He was born on January 5, 1955 in Fulton, NY to Ann (Busko) and Wayne F Jenkins.

Wayne grew up in Fulton NY and had resided there the majority of his life where he was employed by Oswego County Opportunities. Recently he was living in Tuscon, Arizona.

He is survived by his sister, Christine (Ronald) Patrick of Fulton, his nephew, Adam (Sara) Looker, of Boston, Ma. and his niece, Kymberly Tetro of St. Petersburg, Fl.

Services will be private at Wayne’s request and are at the convenience of the family.

