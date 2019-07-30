OPD Investigating Boat Accident

OSWEGO – Today, July 30, at approximately 10:30 a.m., members of the Oswego City Police Department responded to a boating accident near Wright’s Landing.

A preliminary investigation determined that an approximately 19-foot fishing boat was operating just outside of the breakwall near Wright’s Landing, in Lake Ontario when it lost power.

The boat drifted over to, and struck, the breakwall which caused damage and left the boat partially submerged.

The boat was occupied by three people, all of which exited (wearing life jackets) and were able to safely get on the breakwall.

The US Coast Guard responded and were able to render aid to all involved.

Two of the involved parties were treated for minor injuries at scene and released.

The Oswego City Police Department is currently investigating the situation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 315-342-8120.

