1 In 8 Women Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

To the Editor:

The Cancer Services Program would like to share a few facts about breast cancer in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Did you know that about 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer during their lifetime? Or that breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women in New York State? Additionally, Black women are more likely to die from breast cancer than other groups of women.

But there are other important facts about breast cancer too. Facts like, when breast cancer is found early, it’s easier to treat. Having regular mammograms gives you the best chance of finding breast cancer early and is the key to survival. Did you know most health insurance plans in New York State (NYS) cover mammograms? For people without insurance, the Cancer Services Program (CSP) of the North Country may be able to help.

The CSP helps people without insurance get life-saving screenings for breast, cervical and colorectal cancer. If more testing is needed, our program can pay for that too and help enroll eligible people in the NYS Medicaid Cancer Treatment Program if cancer is found.

Breast cancer screening is recommended beginning at age 50. If you or anyone you know needs breast, cervical or colorectal cancer screening, please call the CSP of the North Country at 315-592-0830.

Sincerely,

Carolyn Handville

Coordinator

CSP of North Country

[email protected] / 855-592-0830

