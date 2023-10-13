America’s shallow culture

From: Kimball Shinkoskey

Dear Editor,

As America toilets, Good Morning America and CBS Mornings revel onward like ostriches at a sandbox party.

After all the laughter and music, here is the serious advice from celebrities on the morning culture stage: “Just live your life,” and “Never give up.”

Really, that’s going to do it? Live your life . . . how? Never give up . . . on what?

Anybody got a little more depth than that to offer the American people?

Well . . . no . . . because there is an underlying message that the producers, hosts, and guests can’t say out loud. It is shallow and exploitative so the big boys and girls can only gently suggest what it might be: “We successful folks are only in it for the money, so never give up digging for gold, man!”

Thanks, GMA. Really appreciate you, CBS Mornings.

Heard you loud and clear.

