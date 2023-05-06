Everyone I’m sure remembers how Robin Hood stole from the rich to give to the poor.

Well the City of Fulton, or should I say the current administration steals from the poor and gives to the rich.

Recently I found out that the City will be charging a 501C a fee of $35 per hour to use the Community room at City Hall for the purpose of holding it’s annual fund raiser for ALS.

That is $385 that will not be going to the ALS.

Now this is the same administration that is giving out P.I.L.O.T. agreements to multimillion dollar corporations.

They can give away thousands to help the rich but can’t help a 501C raise money for a fine ALS organization.

The 501C group is Shirts and Skirts square dance group that for over 50yrs. Have performed at the Community Center at City Hall at a price of $25 dollars a night on Fridays.

Mind you they set up and clean up after every event.

They also hold a once-a-year fund raiser for ALS. All proceeds go to the ALS organization.

Now some will say the hard nose is the Parks and Recreation department. Well the Parks and Recreation doesn’t do anything that the Mayor or CC hasn’t approved.

If this City is so hard up for money that they have to steal from the 501cs and ALS then maybe it’s time to turn out the lights and close the City.

Frank Castiglia Jr.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...