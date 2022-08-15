Carol Nochajski: Unprecedented, Uncharted Territory

To the Editor,

Our current leader quietly delivers, carefully considers the long view of the American path, pushing the country forward with good news on: gas prices, veterans, the economy, justice, 50-year low unemployment, CHIPS Act passed, PACT Act passed and the Inflation Reduction Act passed, while overseeing covid.

In contrast, the former leader was the 1st president to blatantly violate the law and brag about it, 1st to be impeached twice and 1st to remove classified documents from the White House, theft from his employer. He is the 1st former president to be criminally investigated, 1st former to have a search warrant on his property, 1st former to plead the 5th, and do so repeatedly. He once said “The mob takes the 5th “ and on five occasions said, “Anyone being investigated by the FBI is not qualified to be president of the United States.” Ironically, he signed a law, making mishandling of classified documents, a harsher punishment, a felony.

The DOJ delivered a subpoena for missing documents two months ago and the former president failed to comply. The FBI legally seized the classified top-secret security information that endangered our national security. The former president endangered the lives of FBI agents by releasing the information with agent names while the DOJ worked to get permission to unseal and produce the information in a redacted form. Three investigations in progress: obstruction of justice, nuclear secrets and violation of the Espionage Act.

The principle at stake: “Faithful adherence to the rule of law is the bedrock principle of the Justice Department and our democracy. Upholding the law means applying the law evenly without fear or favor. Under my watch that is precisely what the Justice Department is doing. All Americans are entitled to the evenhanded application of the law, to due process of the law, and to the presumption of innocence” explained Attorney General Merrick Garland. He said “the Department of Justice will speak through its court filings and its work.” Unprecedented, but trust the process.

-Carol Nochajski

