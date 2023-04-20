* All submissions are posted in their original format

To the edior: Larry Penner

Let us celebrate Earth Day April 22nd all year long. Besides recycling newspapers, magazines, glass, plastics, old medicines, paints and cleaning materials, there are other actions you can take which will also contribute to a cleaner environment. Leave your car at home. For local trips in the neighborhood, walk or ride a bike. Depending upon where you live, consider a local bus or para transit services. Most of these systems are funded with your tax dollars including grants from the Federal Transit Administration. They use less fuel and move far more people than cars. Many employers offer transit checks to help subsidize a portion of the costs. Utilize your investments and reap the benefits. You’ll be supporting a cleaner environment and be less stressed upon arrival at your final destination.

Many employers allow employees to telecommute and work from home full and part time. Others use alternative work schedules, which afford staff the ability to avoid rush hour gridlock. This saves travel time and can improve mileage per gallon. You could join a car or van pool to share the costs of commuting.

Use a hand powered lawn mower instead of a gasoline or electric one. Rake your leaves instead of using gasoline powered leaf blowers. The amount of pollution created by gasoline powered lawn mowers or leaf blowers will surprise you.

A cleaner environment starts with everyone.

Sincerely,

Larry Penner

(Larry Penner is a transportation advocate, historian and writer who previously served as a former Director for the Federal Transit Administration Region 2 New York Office of Operations and Program Management. This included the development, review, approval and oversight for billions in capital projects and programs for New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority, NYSDOT along with 30 other transit agencies in NY & NJ.).

, .

missing or outdated ad config

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...