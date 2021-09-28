Dianne Duncan: Vaccine Mandate

To the Editor,

The Governor has mandated every person who works in Healthcare to get the COVID vaccine without any regard for their natural immunity or religious beliefs. Where are the studies and data to back up this mandate? Do they have research to show the impact of the vaccine on people who were previously infected with COVID 19? Natural immunity is being considered by other countries in place of vaccination, but not here. I would like to see documentation from studies showing that it’s 100% safe to receive the vaccine after having COVID. Otherwise the citizens of this state (country) need to have the option to be tested for antibodies prior to being vaccinated.

I’ve personally reached out to several news networks asking that they start publishing all the facts about COVID 19 and the vaccine, not just the information that seems to support vaccinations for all. There should be daily reports of how many fully vaccinated people are infected as these are certainly not “uncommon” as the news would have you think. I found it very interesting that those facts were left out of this week’s COVID report for Oswego County? Was that intentional? Do those numbers not support the cause to have all healthcare workers vaccinated? The Governor is quoted as saying that patients have the right to know they won’t be infected by those entrusted to care for them. However, vaccinating every healthcare worker still doesn’t guarantee that at all. Vaccinated individuals are getting and spreading COVID every day. Purporting misinformation is detrimental to society and yet that’s what is happening every day when it comes to this virus.

The Governor says that God wants all of us to get this vaccine, but I disagree. He gave me an immune system that I trust in and nourish. I wouldn’t call myself an anti-vaxer, but I do believe in doing my own research. This is a vaccine that was rolled out for emergency use. The fact that the FDA has since approved the Pfizer vaccine isn’t a green light for me. There have been many medications pulled off the market years after being granted FDA approval.

This vaccine may not be for everyone, but healthcare workers aren’t being given any choice if they want to continue working. Please please please do some research and ask yourself why this is the only option being presented here. The Department of Health allows fully vaccinated people to continue working even when they have a direct exposure to a COVID positive person, despite knowing they can contract and spread the virus.

Dig into the facts and educate yourself on ways to stay healthy and out of the hospital if you do happen to contract COVID-19. The fully vaccinated are getting sick too so please be your own advocate and take charge of your health.

-Dianne Duncan

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...