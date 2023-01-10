Easy fat removal?

To the editor: Kimball Shinkoskey

Dear Editor,

Sono Bello has been boldly claiming for years in its TV commercials that its lipo-suction surgery “removes stubborn body fat permanently.” This is a transparent falsehood.

If you believe this, you will believe America never landed on the moon, Trump never incited a riot, and monarchy has no secrets to hide. Oh, and I forgot, the earth is flat.

The company has a disclaimer buried away on its website that says in order for the results to be permanent, patients must maintain their post-surgery body weight. But how many patients undergo the surgery without knowing that?

Is there a single government regulator left in state or federal government who still has a conscience or is actually working in the public interest?

