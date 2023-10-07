Submitted by : Tom Darga

I went to Fulton’s Fall Festival. Although it rained most of the day it was very well attended and was a great event. There were many things to do for the whole family especially for kids. Congratulations to the Parks & Recreation Department and the Events Committee for putting on this event. I had a chance to shop a bit, eat some lunch, lsiten to some music and to talk with a couple of the candidates for Mayor in next months election. Both Ms. Hanlon and Mr. Phares seem well qualified to do the job. What struck me is that American’s seem to think businesspeople make better politicians and maybe are better at economic matters. If that is the case it would seem that Mr. Phares would be someone that could move the cities economy ahead. He has an MBA and was involved in business fianance and project management his entire career. Ms Hanlon is also well educated having a doctorate in the science field. With this next important election it is important to get to know all the candidates running for the Mayor job.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...