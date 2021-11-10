To the Editor,

Everyone is asking what is the city doing with the Rescue Money!

Well here are a few of the answers. A month or so ago the City Administration authorized the transfer of some of the rescue money to the CDA in hopes that it would pool the money with grant money to improve the well being of the city through help for the struggling businesses.

It appears that they may use some of that money to rehab some of the run down houses. In hopes they will breath new life into some of our neighborhoods. There is hope that some of these properties will be demolished which will delight many of the neighbors.

The latest brain storm is to purchase signage for use by our Highway department and maybe even our police department.

Now the Mayor made a statement when questioned about this. She said we can use the money for many items. Therefor they will use it as they see fit to.

It is kind of like owning a car and it needs brakes and new tires and you come into some money that you may use for many items on the car. So you think long and hard. I know I will buy a new stereo system.

We have a sidewalk system in the city of Fulton that is in such bad shape that people that can use it don’t. We have people with walkers using the streets for fear they may fall if the sidewalks were used. We have people with power wheelchairs that use the streets and not the sidewalks for fear of getting stuck. We have special needs individuals tripping and falling after using the sidewalks.

But let’s purchase signage!

Signage may be borrowed from the State for sure and maybe the County on a as needed basis through either a request through the County legislator or a shared services agreement with the State.

Now there are grants available for sidewalks which will increase the use of the Rescue Money.

Let’s use our heads.

New and useable sidewalks will enhance our tourism which is one of the uses of the Rescue Money also, along with Infrastructure (sidewalks, etc.)

But let’s purchase signage!

That will be a real ingenious plan.

-Frank Castiglia Jr.

Concerned taxpayer in the city of Fulton!

