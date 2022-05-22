Frank Castiglia Jr.: Clueless

Clueless!

Not unusual when you follow the Oswego County Legislature but, extremely concerning given the recent criticism of their decision making of late.

In the 2022 county budget there was a budget for 5 lawyers in the DSS department. They budgeted for 5 because the case load required it. The Lawyers they had were overwhelmed and cases were backlogged.

With cases being backlogged there are cases that have to wait for the proper care.

When that happens, families suffer.

Well at the recent May 12 legislative meeting they voted to remove one of the Lawyers from the budget and hire 2 more paralegals. I made a motion to keep the budgeted Lawyer and hire the two paralegals, per the Cornell report. Which one of it’s recommendations was the increase in the legal department in the DSS department after the death of Erin Maxwell. That motion was voted down. They removed the Lawyer and added the paralegals.

The cluelessness didn’t stop there. Next up was a resolution that would change the standard workday for caseworkers in DSS.

DSS is losing caseworkers every week. Being over worked and under paid has caused an exodus like none before. They work a standard 7 hr day. That is 7 hrs to try and get 10hrs of work done. Cases and clients suffer. Every time a case worker leaves the remaining case workers have to pick up the slack.

Well what is Oswego county Legislative body’s answer.

Lets change their work day to 8hrs that will do the trick.

So now they have to work 8 hours before they are able to receive any comp time or Over time. Let’s over work them for 8 hrs instead of 7 hrs. that will make them happy.

In 2019 the County Legislative body purchased two houses in Mexico across from the DSS bldg. They said they will demo one of the houses to build a parking lot.

The building of a parking lot will make the workers happy.

Last year a plethora of DSS workers came to Legislative meetings and pleaded their cases about being over worked and under paid. Some having to work two jobs to make ends meet. Asking to be paid what similar case workers in similar sized counties make.

What did they get? A longer work day and a dream of a parking lot.

Clueless for sure.

Frank Castiglia Jr.

Minority Leader Oswego County Legislature

