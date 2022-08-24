Frank Castiglia Jr.: Fools Rush In

To the Editor,

Fools rush in!

Scooters for residents of the city of Fulton.

To soon!

Poor to no planning.

Bike and Walking lanes needed to be established before use of Scooters in the City of Fulton.

Costs for marking Bike and Walking lanes must be figured into the equation before any action is taken on implementing any Scooter usage.

Police to monitor these new additions to our traffic flow. What laws are the police going to enforce and how? What bicycle rules will be enforced (Stopping at all stop signs and signal lights, travel with traffic not against it) Many rules and laws and so few police to enforce.

Will the revenue from these new additions be worth the cost to police them and implement them?

City streets are in deplorable condition, and the sidewalks are even worse.

Scooters aren’t allowed on the sidewalks except for the bridges (What are the pedestrians to do when they encounter a scooter?)

I may be wrong, but I believe that scooters aren’t allowed on RT. 481 which is South 2nd street in the city. If so, who will enforce this rule or law.

The main routes more than likely used will be S.4th Street, Oneida Streets and E and W Broadway, W. 4th Street, Hannibal St., W.1st Street on the West side. (Oh and yes they will be on all the side streets-which they all need lots of work) These streets all need work to make them usable in a safe manor.

Parking of Scooters at businesses has to be addressed also, will this be a business expense or the scooter company or the city expense(taxpayers).

Poor planning.

This is almost 4 or 5 yrs to soon.

Fools rush in.

Not a single CC member voted against this. Very sad.

Not in Fulton, Not yet.

-Frank Castiglia Jr.

Taxpayer city of Fulton

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...