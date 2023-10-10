Fulton needs a full time mayor

Written By: David Munger

I would like to share my thoughts and opinion with registered voters of Fulton concerning the upcoming November 7 election for the office of mayor. Our city has an annual budget that exceeds $20 million dollars. The person who is elected to serve as our mayor will need to be an undistracted, full-time mayor who will be fully committed to the office. After carefully reviewing each of the announced candidate’s qualifications I have concluded that only one, Jim Rice, has the experience and background to effectively handle the important duties as mayor of our city. A city of our size with a multimillion dollar budget can no longer be effectively overseen by someone who will represent us as a “part time” mayor. As someone who will be retired from his 43 year career, Jim Rice is someone who will be able to devote 100% of his time and energy serving us as mayor. Before you cast your vote for Mayor of Fulton, I ask that you please, carefully review each candidate’s qualifications and consider who will represent us best for the next four years. My personal choice is Jim Rice, undistracted, committed, experienced, and homegrown.

