Dear Editor,

As many Americans cower in fear, defiance, and boundless ignorance behind doors, they are finding flimsy excuses to use their Republican-inspired gun purchases on innocent strangers, like those who knock on the wrong door or pull a car into the wrong driveway.

Are Republicans trying to measure up to as much gun violence as the party founder Abraham Lincoln used against his countrymen in the 1860s, only with much less justification? Perhaps today we will see a second Civil War, this time a vigilante war, inspired by gun advertisements like “Clear the crack house,” “Ice the perp,” and “Save the hostage.”

Or perhaps the party of Lincoln is preparing for something even more sinister—absolute rule by the wealthy class and a hand-picked ruler. The more gun violence, the more chaos; the more chaos, the more jettisoning of debate and majority rule.

And who will be the best candidate for dictator in America? The one who talks “Guns and God” without the slightest knowledge of the historical place of either one in this democracy.

I wonder if Republicans can find such an unhinged candidate to support in 2024?

