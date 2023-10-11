Every which way you turn you hear, about one political party or another misusing its power.

It is done at all levels of Government.

One local elected State Minority Leader has been a very outspoken opponent of the way the downstate Democratic political leaders have been misusing their power in many ways.

The one misuse of power that hurts the voters is Gerrymandering. It is a process that gives an advantage to one political candidate over another in the election process.

It is normally done by doing a redistricting of the election districts and changing the lines that move one political parties’ voters into a district that will gain an advantage for that candidate.

Well, here is Oswego County it is impossible to overload a district for the minority political party.

The demographics of this county are a little over 2X1 in favor of the Republican party.

What they can and want to do with the redistricting of Oswego County is move the lines so a candidate of the minority party that has a high voting results in their favor and give them an area that has a very very low turnout or low registered voters.

Gerrymandering right here in Oswego County is what is going to happen if the redistricting that the Majority party proposes stands as it is proposed to me.

Gerrymandering which is blasted by Mr. Will Barclay, is he correct to complain, YES, is it proper for the county he represents to perform Gerrymandering, NO.

It’s not right at the State or Federal level and it’s not right at the local level.

Mr. Will Barclay, I hope you are so proud of work being done by your political party at your home front.

It’s not good for the Goose it’s not good for the Gander!

Legislator Frank Castiglia Jr. District 25

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...